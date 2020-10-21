Ather Energy buyback programme: What is the deal and other things you should know

Ather Energy is all set to roll out the 450X electric scooter and ahead of that, the company has announced a buyback scheme that promises to take the scooter back at the end of three years.

With an aim towards faster adoption of electric vehicles, Ather Energy has announced the new buyback assurance programme along with a leasing plan. According to the company, the 450X should command the same kind of resale value as that of the Ather 450.

According to this segment-first programme, buyers of the 450X will be assured of a Rs 85,000 payout at the end of three years of ownership. Aside from this, Ather has also revised downward the price of the Ather 450X to Rs 1.39 lakh.

Ather has said that customers who have already pre-booked the bike will be able to make their full payments soon. Deliveries should begin around Diwali.

Ather is also offering a new leasing plan. Under this, the customer can pay anything between Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000 as the downpayment for the Ather 450X. Monthly rentals start at Rs 3,900 which include the payment for the routine services and maintenance. A customer can also end the leasing contract after 12 months with a 100 percent cashback. The lease is currently available in Bengaluru and Chennai and this will be expanded to cover all of the cities depending on the response.

Ather is in the process of adding charging station in cities across the country adding 135-140 more public charging points. Ather has also said that charging at these stations will be free till March, next year.