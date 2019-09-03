Ather Dot: E-scooter startup launches smaller, lighter home charging point

Indian electric scooter startup, Ather, announced the launch of its new home charging port, the Ather Dot. Future Ather 450 customers in Chennai and Bengaluru will now receive the new charging station along with the scooter.

The Ather Dot is exclusive to the Ather scooter. The charger gets features like auto cut-off, surge protection and app integration allowing people to monitor charging levels remotely.

Ather says that they have taken lots of feedback from their existing customers in order to make a new charging station that is smaller and lighter and easier to install. Customers, on delivery of the scooter and charger, will have to pay Rs 1,800 as an installation charge for the Ather Dot. However, the company also says that the installation is simple and customers can choose to have their local electricians install the Dot for them. In such cases, the company will send the charging port ahead of the bike's deliver along with the installation manual.

The Ather Dot gets a 1.2-metre long input cable and a 2-metre output cable. The unit itself measures 3.5 kg in weight and delivers 60V at 12A. With this, the scooter can be charged up to 80 percent in 4.5 hours and a full charge of 100 percent can be achieved in five hours and 15 minutes.