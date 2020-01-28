Ather 450X launched at a starting price of Rs 99,000

Ather has launched the new 450X electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 99,000. The Bengaluru based company is offering the bike in two performance packs, the Plus and the Pro.

Most of the styling cues on the new 450X remain the same. A new handlebar has been added to the bike, but that's about all. The bike also gets two new colour options.

The bikes are offered in two payment plans now – A monthly subscription, as well as an upfront payment. The Ather 450X Plus variant gets a monthly subscription rate of Rs 1,699 per month or an upfront payment of Rs 1.49 lakh. The 450X Pro pack gets a subscription price of Rs 1,999 per month, or an upfront payment of Rs 1.59 lakh.

In Delhi, with the subsidies on electric vehicles, the price is reduced to Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh for the Plus and Pro packs respectively.

In terms of changes, the 450X gets a substantially larger 2.9 kWh battery pack that uses 21,700-type cells. This also means better energy density and efficiency from the battery, while the weight goes down by 11 kg on an already light scooter. The 450X can be charged up to 80 percent from empty in about one hour by using a fast charger. On a slow charger, the same level can be achieved in 3.25 hours using a slow charger.

The Ather 450X's motor has also got a power up to 8 Bhp, and 26 Nm of torque. The electric scooter can now sprint from 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds and up to 60 km/h in 6.5 seconds. It also gets a top speed of 85 km/h.

The other new thing on the scooter is the instrument cluster. Unlike the old linux based dash, the new one is android based and as such, gets support for a lot more apps. It also gets dark mode, along with Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to accept and reject calls.