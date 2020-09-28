172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|ather-450x-collectors-edition-unveiled-already-sold-out-5894151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ather 450X Collector’s Edition unveiled; already sold out

Calling it the Series 1, the company had announced the bike back when the 450X was announced in January.

Moneycontrol News

Home-grown electric mobility company Ather Energy just unveiled the 450X Collector’s Edition.

Calling it the Series 1, the company had announced the bike back when the 450X was announced in January. The electric scooter is also now completely sold out.

The Series 1 gets a special glossy black paint scheme with golden metallic flakes in it. It gets red highlights, a red finished trellis frame and a racing stripe to give it a very sporty aesthetic.

Close

Ather has also said the trellis frame is now more visible thanks to the special near-transparent polycarbonate panels, a first for a production vehicle. However, the dyes have yet to be readied and customers will be able to get them replaced at no cost after May 2021.

Powering the Series 1 is the same 3.3 kW electric motor that makes 6 kW at its peak. This produces 26 Nm of torque and a claimed top speed of 80 km/h. The Series 1 also gets the Ride mode and Eco Mode which allows for 70 km and 85 km of range.

There are other features updates as well. It gets an updated instrument cluster with an android-based operating system, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Series 1 only goes out to the customers who pre-ordered the bike back in January. The 450X on the other hand can be purchased at Rs 1.59 lakh (Bengaluru). Ather is also planning to expand to more than 10 cities across India.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 02:46 pm

