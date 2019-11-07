App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aston Martin showcases their first motorcycle, AMB-001, at EICMA 2019

The motorcycle gets a low, aerodynamic front screen with a small aero slit at the bottom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aston Martin is known for its luxurious fast cars and of course, James Bond. But maybe in the future, we'll get to see the super-spy riding on the British carmaker's first motorcycle. Designed in collaboration with Brough Superior, the new AMB-001 is a supercharged V-twin available in only a limited number.

The new motorcycle gets a low, aerodynamic front screen with a small aero slit at the bottom. It also gets low and steeply angled handlebars and a large sculpted tank that is complimented by sharp extensions on both sides.

The tank ends with the rider’s seat which is tall and elaborate as per the motorcycle’s proportions. It also gets a stubby tail section that houses the tail lamp. Most of the motorcycle is covered with carbon fibre, billet aluminium and titanium.

Close

It gets an unconventional front suspension setup, with trailing arms and a single shock absorber. It also gets a unique linkage on the rear shock absorber that's mounted below the swingarm. Aston Martin has also given the motorcycle a fully digital TFT instrument cluster.

related news

The motorcycle makes 182 PS of maximum power from its turbocharged V-twin engine. Though its torque figures are still under wraps, the motorcycle has a dry weight of 180 kilos giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.

Aston Martin will manufacture only 100 pieces of the AMB-001 motorcycle at Brough Superior’s factory in France. It is expected to have a price tag of Rs 84.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be a track-only motorcycle.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #AMB001 #Aston Martin #Auto #Brough Superior #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.