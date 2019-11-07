Aston Martin showcases their first motorcycle, AMB-001, at EICMA 2019

Aston Martin is known for its luxurious fast cars and of course, James Bond. But maybe in the future, we'll get to see the super-spy riding on the British carmaker's first motorcycle. Designed in collaboration with Brough Superior, the new AMB-001 is a supercharged V-twin available in only a limited number.

The new motorcycle gets a low, aerodynamic front screen with a small aero slit at the bottom. It also gets low and steeply angled handlebars and a large sculpted tank that is complimented by sharp extensions on both sides.

The tank ends with the rider’s seat which is tall and elaborate as per the motorcycle’s proportions. It also gets a stubby tail section that houses the tail lamp. Most of the motorcycle is covered with carbon fibre, billet aluminium and titanium.

It gets an unconventional front suspension setup, with trailing arms and a single shock absorber. It also gets a unique linkage on the rear shock absorber that's mounted below the swingarm. Aston Martin has also given the motorcycle a fully digital TFT instrument cluster.

The motorcycle makes 182 PS of maximum power from its turbocharged V-twin engine. Though its torque figures are still under wraps, the motorcycle has a dry weight of 180 kilos giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.