you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aston Martin revives the Vantage V12 Zagato

The limited production models will be launched under AF Racing’s new brand, R-Reforged.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
One of the most iconic British racing cars, the Vantage V12 Zagato, is set to return after an eight-year hiatus. It is to be built by Vynamic GmBH, which is a subsidiary of AF Racing.

AF Racing is a motorsport outfit which is partly responsible for the 1600BHP spitting monster, the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. It has delegated the work of building 38 units of the svelte Vantage V12 Zagato to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Italian coachmaker Ugo Zagato.

The company is planning to build 19 units of the coupe and 19 units of the speedster versions of the Vantage V12 Zagato, which will be dubbed Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage TWINS. The limited production models will be launched under AF Racing’s new brand, R-Reforged.

Since the TWINS belong to the Aston Martin family, they will inherit the signature Aston Martin grille, headlights, and a double bubble roof. The pair also gets dual-tone alloys and round tail lamps. The tail lamps have been retained from the original Vantage V12 Zagato of 2011. The new iterations are also expected to be available in more colour options than the original.

The official specifications of the powertrain haven’t been revealed by AF Racing yet. However, it can be safely assumed that the pair will get the 6-litre, V12 engine as its predecessor. It is a naturally aspirated engine which makes 510PS of maximum power and 570Nm of peak torque. However, the newest Aston Martin sports a 4-litre, bi-turbo, V8 engine sourced from AMG. It is at par in power figures with the V12, while producing more torque.

The price of the car duo is not announced but considering it is a limited production run, it is anybody’s guess. The deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2019.

All images sourced from company's official website.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #Technology #trends #Vantage V12 Zagato

