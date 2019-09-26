App
Auto
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aston Martin reveals spec sheet of debut SUV

The company will equip the DBX with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aston Martin had already confirmed its plans to enter the SUV segment with the DBX in November, 2018. Recently, the British automobile manufacturer revealed the spec sheet of its debut SUV ahead of its December unveil this year.

The company will equip the DBX with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It makes 550 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This makes the DBX the most powerful V8-powered car in the company’s lineup. The company also claims the SUV’s top speed to be around 290 km/h. Aston Martin could also offer the DBS Superleggera’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine in a future iteration of the DBX.

The DBX is built on a modified platform which also underpins the DB11 and will be the first car from Aston Martin to feature an all-wheel-drive layout. It could also be offered with a drift mode. The car was earlier spotted under heavy camouflage with false panels to hide its actual shape. However, it is expected to be influenced by Aston Martin’s technical partner Mercedes-Benz.

Aston Martin could debut the DBX SUV in the international markets by December. It will lock horns with the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and the yet-to-be-launched Ferrari Purosangue.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #DBX SUV #Technology #trends

