App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aston Martin reveals DBX cabin ahead of Nov 20 debut

The company has not revealed any details of the upcoming car, but certain safe guesses can be made by looking at the photos.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aston Martin has officially revealed the interior of its latest offering, the DBX. It is the company’s first SUV and will be unveiled on November 20th in Beijing.

The company has not revealed any details of the upcoming car, but certain safe guesses can be made by looking at the photos. The seats are expected to be decked in perforated leather while the cabin gets a panoramic glass roof and silver accents. Aston Martin should also make the centre console spacious, with ample storage.

The company will unveil the DBX under its ‘Second Century Plan’ and it will be the fourth car under this plan. The SUV was also spotted multiple times under testing, though it was wrapped under heavy camouflage and was fitted with fake panels to hide its actual design.

Close

The company has also confirmed that it will equip the DBX with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which has been sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It makes 550 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This engine is the most powerful V8 in the British carmaker’s lineup and gives the SUV a top speed of over 290 km/h.

related news

The DBX will make its international debut on November 20 in Beijing. It is expected to be launched soon after its unveiling, with an expected price tag of Rs 1.34 crore ($189,900) and will be pitted against the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus and the Ferrari Purosangue, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #DBX #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.