Aston Martin reveals DBX cabin ahead of Nov 20 debut

Aston Martin has officially revealed the interior of its latest offering, the DBX. It is the company’s first SUV and will be unveiled on November 20th in Beijing.

The company has not revealed any details of the upcoming car, but certain safe guesses can be made by looking at the photos. The seats are expected to be decked in perforated leather while the cabin gets a panoramic glass roof and silver accents. Aston Martin should also make the centre console spacious, with ample storage.

The company will unveil the DBX under its ‘Second Century Plan’ and it will be the fourth car under this plan. The SUV was also spotted multiple times under testing, though it was wrapped under heavy camouflage and was fitted with fake panels to hide its actual design.

The company has also confirmed that it will equip the DBX with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which has been sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It makes 550 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. This engine is the most powerful V8 in the British carmaker’s lineup and gives the SUV a top speed of over 290 km/h.