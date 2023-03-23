 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ASRTU to felicitate bus drivers for ensuring safety, preventing accidents

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Representational image

Association of State Run Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) said on March 23 that it will be felicitating bus drivers for their efforts in ensuring safety and preventing road accidents while driving public transport buses.

The felicitation, which is scheduled on April 18, will be attended by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

“Forty-two drivers are being flown in along with their family members from all across the country for this event as a gesture of gratitude for their unblemished services,” said ASRTU.

The transport association added that of the 42 drivers, the top six drivers have crossed recorded service of 35 years without an accident.