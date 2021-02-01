MARKET NEWS

Ashok Leyland's January auto sales jump 11% to 13,126 units

The company had sold 11,850 units in the corresponding month a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
 
 
Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported an 11 percent increase in total vehicles sales at 13,126 units in January.

Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 12,359 units in January against 10,850 units in the year-ago period, registering an increase of 14 percent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were down 2 per cent at 6,839 units last month as compared with 6,949 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic last month stood at 5,520 units as compared with 3,901 units in January 2020, up 42 percent, the company said.
PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Feb 1, 2021 11:43 am

