Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland sales up 5% in November to 10,659 units

Domestic sales increased 4 percent to 9,727 units as against 9,377 units in November 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 5 percent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 10,659 units in November.

The company had sold 10,175 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales increased 4 percent to 9,727 units as against 9,377 units in November 2019, it added.

Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 14 percent at 5,114 units as compared to 5,966 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 32 percent at 5,545 units as compared to 4,209 units in November last year, the filing added.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Technology

