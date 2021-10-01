MARKET NEWS

Auto

Ashok Leyland sales up 14% at 9,533 units in September

The company had sold a total of 8,332 units in September last year.

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 14 percent rise in total sales of commercial vehicles to 9,533 units in September.

The total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 5,060 units as against 3,630 units in the same month last year, up 39 per cent, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales were at 4,473 units last month as compared with 4,702 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales last month stood at 8,787 units, up 12 per cent from 7,835 units in September 2020, the company added.
PTI
Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Oct 1, 2021 07:12 pm

