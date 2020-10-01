172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|ashok-leyland-reports-5-decline-in-commercial-vehicle-sales-in-september-at-8344-units-5912561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland reports 5% decline in commercial vehicle sales in September at 8,344 units

Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 23 percent at 3,642 units as compared to 4,744 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

PTI
 
 
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 5 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 8,344 units in September.

The company had sold 8,780 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales declined marginally at 7,847 units as against 7,851 units in September 2019, it added.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 17 percent at 4,702 units as compared to 4,036 units in September last year, the filing added.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:48 pm

#Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies #Technology

