App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland launches new trucks under Guru, Boss brands

The Chennai-based truck and bus maker launched the Guru 1010 in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment and Boss 1616 and Boss 1916 in the medium duty vehicles (MDV) segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashok Leyland, flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has launched new offerings in the sub-heavy truck segment as it seeks to fill product gaps.

The Chennai-based truck and bus maker launched the Guru 1010 in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment and Boss 1616 and Boss 1916 in the medium duty vehicles (MDV) segment.

Anuj Kathuria, President, Global Trucks, Ashok Leyland, said: "Our trucking portfolio has been growing at a fast pace, leading to our customers wanting more options and customisations in their vehicle. The new vehicles are a result of customer feedback and market requirements."

Brand Guru was first launched in early 2017 in the ICV segment. Ashok Leyland has sold more than 3000 Guru branded trucks till date. Since the start of current financial year the ICV segment has gained prominence. Commercial vehicle market leader Tata Motors launched the Ultra range while the second largest CV maker Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Furio range of ICVs.

related news

"We have carried forward this successful platform for the new versions and added more features that our customers want delivering profitability and driver comfort," added Kathuria.

Meanwhile, Boss is a higher payload truck compared to the Guru with tonnage of 16 and 18.5 ton. Powered by a 160hp engine the trucks are designed for enhanced axle-load as per the new regulations. The Boss comes in four different loading spans to cater various applications.

Last week the company said it is looking to invest Rs 1000 crore as capital expenditure for in areas of electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles and capacity enhancement programs. In the current financial year the company has already spent Rs 600 crore towards capex by end of December and further Rs 200-300 crore is earmarked for the current quarter.

Light and intermediate commercial vehicle segment will gain more significance in the coming period for Ashok Leyland. Through an investment of Rs 400 crore, the company is preparing a roll-out of a series of products including a new model range under a new brand between now and end of FY21.

In about one and half years, a new brand Phoenix will be launched which will sport completely different vehicle range. These will come powered by Bharat Stage VI engines and will be Ashok Leyland's first all-new truck range under the new emission norm.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.