Ashok Leyland launches new trucks under Guru, Boss brands

Ashok Leyland, flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has launched new offerings in the sub-heavy truck segment as it seeks to fill product gaps.

The Chennai-based truck and bus maker launched the Guru 1010 in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment and Boss 1616 and Boss 1916 in the medium duty vehicles (MDV) segment.

Anuj Kathuria, President, Global Trucks, Ashok Leyland, said: "Our trucking portfolio has been growing at a fast pace, leading to our customers wanting more options and customisations in their vehicle. The new vehicles are a result of customer feedback and market requirements."

Brand Guru was first launched in early 2017 in the ICV segment. Ashok Leyland has sold more than 3000 Guru branded trucks till date. Since the start of current financial year the ICV segment has gained prominence. Commercial vehicle market leader Tata Motors launched the Ultra range while the second largest CV maker Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Furio range of ICVs.

"We have carried forward this successful platform for the new versions and added more features that our customers want delivering profitability and driver comfort," added Kathuria.

Meanwhile, Boss is a higher payload truck compared to the Guru with tonnage of 16 and 18.5 ton. Powered by a 160hp engine the trucks are designed for enhanced axle-load as per the new regulations. The Boss comes in four different loading spans to cater various applications.

Last week the company said it is looking to invest Rs 1000 crore as capital expenditure for in areas of electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles and capacity enhancement programs. In the current financial year the company has already spent Rs 600 crore towards capex by end of December and further Rs 200-300 crore is earmarked for the current quarter.

Light and intermediate commercial vehicle segment will gain more significance in the coming period for Ashok Leyland. Through an investment of Rs 400 crore, the company is preparing a roll-out of a series of products including a new model range under a new brand between now and end of FY21.

In about one and half years, a new brand Phoenix will be launched which will sport completely different vehicle range. These will come powered by Bharat Stage VI engines and will be Ashok Leyland's first all-new truck range under the new emission norm.