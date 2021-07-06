MARKET NEWS

Ashok Leyland expects plants to be operational for 6-25 days in July

The Chennai-based company noted that the overall market demand in July is better than in June this year.

PTI
July 06, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
 
 
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its manufacturing plants across the country would be operational between 6-25 days in July.

The Chennai-based company noted that the overall market demand in July is better than in June this year.

"Consequently, our plants will be working for more days in July compared to May and June, ranging from 6 to 25 days across various plant locations," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

On June 1, the company had announced that its manufacturing plants will be operational only for up to ten days in the month due to lower demand and lockdown in states where its plants were located.

In May, Ashok Leyland had said it has curtailed production at its manufacturing plants due to a dip in demand with the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

The company has carefully studied the demand situation, and efforts are being made to match the demand on the one hand while being cognisant of the disruptions in the supply situation, it had said.

The Hinduja group flagship firm has a presence across domestic and international markets.
PTI
Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Jul 6, 2021 02:07 pm

