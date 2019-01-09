App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland bags orders for 2,580 buses

All these buses can be delivered before March 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland said it has bagged orders for 2,580 buses from Institute of Road Transport, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

All these buses can be delivered before March 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India," Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #India

