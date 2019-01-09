Ashok Leyland bags orders for 2,580 buses

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland said it has bagged orders for 2,580 buses from Institute of Road Transport, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

All these buses can be delivered before March 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India," Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said.