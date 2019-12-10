App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As a temporary relief to pollution, 500 electric cabs to hit Delhi roads

The company is developing an app-based electric vehicle cab service called ‘EVERA’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government’s sustained push for electric mobility has created doubts for buyers who are now comparing ownership cost of a petrol/diesel car to that of a battery-powered car. Carmakers have promised to launch affordable range of electric cars in the next 2-3 years (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Delhi-based startup Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited has stated its plans to launch a fleet of electric vehicle cabs to combat the air pollution in its city. The company plans to introduce 500 electric vehicles in the first phase, which is expected to rise to 5,000 within the next two years.

The company is developing an app-based electric vehicle cab service called ‘EVERA’. It is also offering zero surge pricing and zero cancellations as an added incentive for customers to opt for electric vehicles.

As per a report in the Times of India, Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and CEO of Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said, “We wanted to provide customers with a delightful service and give them an opportunity to contribute to the cause of cleaner air as well. 'EVERA' as a service is not only focussed on getting customers from point A to point B but will also contribute towards the greater good of the planet.”

Close
Since the country is currently facing a severe shortage in the charging infrastructure required for the smooth functioning of electric vehicles, the company is also gearing up to set up its own charging infrastructure to reduce its dependency on the existing facilities.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited #taxi service #Technology #Trendss

