Around 2,600 electric vehicles charging stations likely to come up by 2021: Report

State-run companies have been given in-principle approval to setup 2,600 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) by 2021 , sources told the Economic Times.

“We have issued 600-700 sanctions so far and expect awards for all contracts in a month,” an official told the paper.

The report noted that the effort was address the anxiety around charging infrastructure for these EVs by providing them at four-kilometre intervals in major cities by 2021.

These public sector undertakings (PSUs), which included the National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC), Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments (REIL) and Power Grid Corp (PGCIL), were given “in-principal nods” under the FAME II subsidy by the Department of Heavy Industries to begin the process.

However, the report noted that full-fledged contracts will be sanctioned only once these companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for the land on which where charging stations are proposed.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Among these REIL bagged orders for 62 cities whose combined population is over a million, while EESL, NTPC and PGCIL emerged as low bidders.

Aside from the PSUs, the urban local bodies of Dehradun, Guwahati and Tirupati, and municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Bhubaneswar also won bids.