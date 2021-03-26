Arjun Maini to be the first Indian racer in the DTM with Mercedes-AMG team GetSpeed Performance

Arjun Maini is all set to become the first Indian to compete in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) with Mercedes-AMG affiliate team GetSpeed Performance.

Maini will be the first Indian to race, especially in a full season of the German touring car series. Maini will be driving the Mercedes-AMG GT3 which will also sport the colours of the Indian flag.

The 2021 DTM is set to begin on June 18. It comprises of eight rounds and 16 races. Drivers will be racing on the best European tracks such as Nurburgring, Hockenheimring and Monza among many others.

“I’m really excited for this new chapter in my career, to be racing in the DTM as a Mercedes-AMG driver with the GetSpeed Performance Team,” said Maini.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said, “It is a moment of immense priced that Arjun is the first Indian to race in DTM 2021 season with the exciting Mercedes-AMG GT3. With his accomplishments, he is going to inspire a whole generation of budding motorsports talents in India.”

Maini has experience in single seat racers, but this will be his first time driving a GT3. Maini has competed in Formula 2 and has served as Haas’ development driver. Maini has also raced alongside Narain Karthikeyan and Naveen Rao for Racing Team India at the Asian Le Mans series. The season was completed in fifth place and the team has secured a spot for the 24 Hours of Le Mans which will be held later this year.