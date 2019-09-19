Are steep traffic fines unfair? Deconstructing the arguments

The new Motor Vehicles Act Amendment (2019) has bumped up fines by more than a couple of zeros, making traffic violations an expensive affair. It is clear that the government has put its stock on the “stick” approach.

For example, the penalty for driving without a valid licence has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Over-speeding has gone up from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000-2,000 for light motor vehicles and Rs 2,000-4,000 for bigger vehicles.

Drunken driving can earn you a stint in prison for up to six months and a fine of Rs 10,000 for your first offence. The fine for the lack of a seat-belt or a helmet has gone up from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. The penalty for talking on the mobile phone too has gone up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

But how would all this work out for those who have genuine issues such as expired licenses or juveniles?

Do fines increase compliance and hence improve safety?

According to government data, in the year 2015, India recorded the highest number of accidents in the world. This is nearly a tenfold increase since 1970 and heavy fines are the one-stop shop for all traffic ailments.

According to an NDTV report which quoted Ajay Kashyap, Special Commissioner of Traffic, Delhi Police, "In 2016, about 2,31,813 challans were done for people driving without a seat belt in Delhi, this figure absolutely communicates the scenario that the fine of Rs 100 for people is nothing."

Reiterating the same fact, Mohammad Imran from Safe Road Foundation added, “Hefty fines won’t work, we as people are not deterred by it. The need is to create respect for the rules and regulations, and people who commit traffic offences should be criminalised.”

How many Indians can afford such steep fines?

India's per capita income (nominal) was $1,670 per year in 2016, ranked at 112th out of 164 countries by the World Bank, while its per capita income on purchasing power parity (PPP) basis was $5,350, and ranked 106th.

PPP takes into account the relative cost of local goods, services and inflation rates of the country, rather than using international market exchange rates which may distort the ground realities.

Going by the numbers – installing global level fines while the populace does not have the global-level incomes to match, makes the law more a threat than a rule.

Further, has the government done its bit in providing the required infrastructure?

All stats point that a significant number of people have died from pothole accidents while there is nary a word on slippers causing harm.

Repeated flooding, traffic mismanagement and lack of parking spaces in cities seem like more pressing problems to address. Rather than pushing blame onto the last mile – the consumers, should not the providers – civic authorities, development authorities, etc., be pulled up harder?

What comes across – despite denials from Gadkari, is that the government’s eye is on the collection prize. It seems like a short-term reach with no long term purpose served.

Are fears about increased corruption unfounded?

“Many citizens see the government’s move to introduce higher penalties as a means to boost its revenues amidst talks of an (economic) slowdown,” Amit Bhatt, director of integrated transport at the non-profit World Resources Institute (WRI) India told Quartz.

Besides, the implementation has been flawed, as states like West Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, have refused to impose the revised penalties saying they are unreasonable. Then there are states like Gujarat and Uttarakhand, which have lowered the fines. Other states like Rajasthan and Delhi have stated that they, too, would be closely examining the quantum of the fines.

“With a number of states not notifying the Motor Vehicles Act, people are questioning the discrepancy? How can (the) lives of people be valued differently across states?” asked Bhatt.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar calls it a ‘learning curve’. But is a situation where people shell out vast sums of money on fines the correct place to experiment?