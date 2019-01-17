Aprilia SR Max 300 spotted on Indian roads: Check out specifications of the touring scooter

Italian superbike heavyweight Aprilia has set sights on the huge potential that Indian scooter segment offers. The company has been investing a lot of effort in their range of scooters, lining up the Aprilia SR 150 and the recently-launched Aprilia SR 125. It has not ignored rider safety by implementing ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and CBS (Combined Braking System) in the scooters.

While most are content with their peppy yet reliable scooters, Aprilia is already planning the next move. Aprilia’s touring-oriented maxi-scooter SR Max 300 has been spotted in the country for the first time, according to a report in Zigwheels.

SR Max 300, as it is named in the European markets, is a 278 CC single-cylinder scooter which makes 22 PS of power and 23 Nm of peak torque. It is also liquid-cooled and fuel-injected, automatically placing it in the high ranks of the scooter segment.

According to the report, the model spotted in India is the Chinese variant of the scooter with more amenities than its European counterpart. If India is to get the same model, it would be fitted with a 9-inch TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, projector headlights, LEDs and DRLs, USB charger and an adjustable windscreen. If that, you feel is not good enough, the maxi-scooter has an inbuilt action camera between the headlights which can shoot videos at 1080p.

Proportionate to its size are its wheels, which are 15-inch and 14-inch alloys at the front and rear respectively. They’re draped in beefy 120 (front), and 240 (rear) tires as well. Braking is handled by a 260mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc unit. The Chinese variant also gets dual-channel ABS.

While there is no word on the availability of the SR Max 300 in India, the touring scooter is price at around £4000 in the European markets.

Aprilia has neither announced this maxi-scooter’s launch nor talked about any future possibilities. But considering that SR Max 300 was spied in India, it would not be wrong to hope that Aprilia may change its mind in the future.