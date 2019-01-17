App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aprilia RS 150 spied at dealer meet in Goa, looks like GPR 150

The floating fairing, Aprilia graphics scheme and tiny tail section seems to have been dropped for a more conventional fairing and a longer wider pillion seat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aprilia RS 125 (Representative Image)
Whatsapp

Almost a year after Aprilia teased us with the Tuono 150 and the RS 150, two small capacity motorcycles, we got a glimpse of the ‘India-spec’ RS 150 and there are some noticeable changes from its Auto Expo demo piece.

The image comes from a dealer meet in Goa. Zigwheels was the first to post the image and it shows an Aprilia that eerily identical to the GPR 150 sold by Aprilia in China. The floating fairing, Aprilia graphics scheme and tiny tail section seems to have been dropped for a more conventional fairing and a longer wider pillion seat.

Aprilia has been keeping the development of the RS 150 firmly under wraps but it has stated that its 150cc engine will be a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that would make around 18 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque. Whether Aprilia uses the same engine or bumps it up to stiffen the competition against the Yamaha R15 V3 is anybody’s guess at this point.

The sturdy perimeter frame, USD forks and ABS is expected to be carried over and that will considerably increase the stability and comfort for the rider. However, whether ABS will be single or dual-channel is yet to be seen and considering the bike to be a premium offering, we are banking on the dual-channel.

Expect the Aprilia RS 150 to be priced around the Rs. 1.6 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India where it will take on the likes of the Yamaha R15 V3 and the Puslar RS200.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:10 pm

