Aprilia confirms entry in the 250cc segment: What to expect

Italian superbike manufacturer Aprilia was expected to enter the 150cc segment when it showcased the Aprilia RS 150 and the Tuono 150 at the last Auto Expo. However, the company benched the idea for a while, until it was recently confirmed that Aprilia will be entering the 250cc segment.

In an interview with Economic Times, the Managing Director of Aprilia Diego Graffi said, “Definitely, we are looking with a lot of interest at the motorcycle segment in India. It is natural, having a brand like Aprilia, which is well known across the world for winning in racing competitions.”

Aprilia is expected to develop a 250-300cc motorcycle in the coming years. The motorcycle could be based on the RS series, which would make it a fully-faired supersport motorcycle. It is expected to be a dedicated entry-level performance motorcycle and could get premium underpinnings.

It is expected to be equipped with a competitive quarter-litre engine, which should make around 25-30 PS of maximum power. The company could also develop a Tuono-based naked streetfighter motorcycle.

The motorcycle could be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati plant which would help the company in keeping the costs under check. Aprilia is also expected to equip the motorcycle with premium components and electronic rider aids. It could also get a twin-spar frame, an upside-down (USD) fork, an adjustable monoshock and an aluminium swingarm.