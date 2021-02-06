MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Apple pauses electric car talks with Hyundai, Kia: Report

People close to the matter have also confirmed that Apple is in talks with other manufacturers, according to a Bloomberg report.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

Apple's talks with auto manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for the development of their recently-confirmed car has been put on hold indefinitely, according to a Bloomberg report.

It is not clear why the American tech giant has suspended talks with the two auto manufacturers.

At the start of the year, the Korean car manufacturer released a statement saying it was in talks with Apple for the production of the car. However, Apple is known for the secrecy of its products and this may have upset the company, the report suggests.

According to the report, if talks resume, it is still unclear whether Hyundai or Kia Motors will get the manufacturing contract. At the moment, Kia, in which Hyundai owns a controlling stake is seen as more likely to build the Apple car at its plant in Georgia.

The report also mentions that people close to the situation have confirmed that the company is in talks with other manufacturers as well. But even within the small number of auto manufacturers with the capability to mass-produce Apple’s car, how many of them will be interested in a collaboration, remains to be seen.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Apple Car #Auto #Technology
first published: Feb 6, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.