Apple pauses electric car talks with Hyundai, Kia: Report

Apple's talks with auto manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for the development of their recently-confirmed car has been put on hold indefinitely, according to a Bloomberg report.

It is not clear why the American tech giant has suspended talks with the two auto manufacturers.

At the start of the year, the Korean car manufacturer released a statement saying it was in talks with Apple for the production of the car. However, Apple is known for the secrecy of its products and this may have upset the company, the report suggests.

According to the report, if talks resume, it is still unclear whether Hyundai or Kia Motors will get the manufacturing contract. At the moment, Kia, in which Hyundai owns a controlling stake is seen as more likely to build the Apple car at its plant in Georgia.

The report also mentions that people close to the situation have confirmed that the company is in talks with other manufacturers as well. But even within the small number of auto manufacturers with the capability to mass-produce Apple’s car, how many of them will be interested in a collaboration, remains to be seen.