you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple introduces CarKey feature as part of new Apple iOS 14.0

This new Apple feature will be first introduced on the 2021 BMW 5 series cars. The new feature allows a customer to integrate his car key into the phone’s itself using the BMW Smartphone App.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the World Wide Developer Conference, Apple introduced a feature that will allow you to unlock your car using just your Apple iPhone. While this feature has been available on a few car models globally, this will be the first time, a feature like this will be made available for Apple devices.

Called CarKey, this new Apple feature will be first introduced on the 2021 BMW 5 series cars. The new feature allows a customer to integrate his car key into the phone’s itself using the BMW Smartphone App.

To unlock their car, the user will have to hold up their phone to the car’s NFC reader panel which ideally should be located on the door handle and then authenticate the access through face ID or touch ID. In order to start the engine and use the car the phone will have to be placed in the smartphone tray in the BMW.

The feature will also allow the user to share this digital key with up to five other people. Access management can be done through the Apple wallet or from inside the car. In case of a low battery, the BMW said the digital key will still work for several hours even after the phone shuts down automatically. However, this feature will not work in case the phone is switched off manually.

The Apple CarKey feature will be launched as a part of the new iOS 14.0 operation system which is expected to release in the coming months.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Apple #Apple Car Key #Auto #Technology

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

