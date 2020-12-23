Apple car with Lidar sensor and cutting-edge battery technology may launch in 2024: Everything we know so far

If apple didn’t have enough of the premium market already, the new car they are planning to launch seems like they really are reaching for the top. But what is it, really? Will it have next-gen tech? Will the batteries really be ‘next-level’? Will it be the Apple Car or the iCar? Here’s everything we know so far.

First of all, the news of Apple developing a car is fairly old. There was never anything solid. Now according to a Reuters report, the car could go into production as soon as 2024.

The car being developed by the tech giant is internally known as the Titan and of course, it will be an electric vehicle. Plans for Apple’s own electric car have been in the pipeline since 2014. Since then however, these plans changed from EV to a focus on autonomous tech.

Two people close to the matter confirmed however that the new car will sport some breakthrough tech including a new battery design. For now electric vehicles are powered mostly by lithium-ion batteries. However, the company is playing with the idea of lithium-iron phosphate batteries. This chemistry allows for a lower risk of overheating unlike lithium-ion which, if not designed or packaged properly run the risk of combustion.

The other reason for the big news about their batteries is that the company is looking at a monocell design, something that crams in more individual cells into the battery packs. This also eliminates pouches and modules and this essentially means bigger batteries which in turn means longer range.

The car itself apart from the battery should have a range of features. This could include lidar sensors, if what one of the people said is true. Lidar sensors scan distances and is currently used in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad 12 Pro models. These sensors will be the basis for enabling autonomous tech on the cars.

As for the assembly, it is still unclear if Apple will be able to manufacture its own cars. There is a supply chain issue, even for a company as big as it is. So there is a chance that Apple may just partner with a manufacturer or maybe even downsize to selling its autonomous tech alone. For now, we have to wait for more news to surface, but if 2024 is really the targeted date, it won’t be long before we get to see more leaks.