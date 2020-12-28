Apple Car launch unlikely before 2025-2027; EV development still in early stages, claims analyst Kuo

Apple Car with a LiDAR sensor and cutting-edge battery tech is said to be in the works. A recent report suggested that the Apple Car could debut in 2024. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the Apple Car development is still in its early stages, and is unlikely to launch until 2025-2027.

Kuo stated that the Apple Car specifications are yet to be finalised, adding that he would not be surprised if Apple pushes the launch to 2028 or even later.

“Our latest survey indicates that the current development schedule of Apple Car is not clear, and if development starts this year and everything goes well, it will be launched in 2025–2027 at the earliest,” Kuo said in his investor note obtained by MacRumors.

The iPhone 12-maker could also delay the Apple Car launch schedule to 2028 or later due to the changes in the EV/ self-driving market and the company’s high-quality standards.

The analyst further suggested investors avoid buying Apple Car-related stocks at this time stating that the market is "overly bullish" about the Apple Car's launch schedule.

Apple Car has been in development for quite some time. Plans for Apple’s own electric car have been in the pipeline since 2014. Since then, however, these plans changed from EV to a focus on autonomous tech.

A Reuters report recently claimed that the Apple Car will sport some breakthrough tech including a new battery design. For now, electric vehicles are powered mostly by lithium-ion batteries. However, the company is playing with the idea of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. This chemistry allows for a lower risk of overheating, unlike lithium-ion which, if not designed or packaged properly runs the risk of combustion.

The other reason for the big news about their batteries is that the company is looking at a mono-cell design, something that crams in more individual cells into the battery packs. This also eliminates pouches and modules and this essentially means bigger batteries which in turn means longer range.

The car itself apart from the battery should have a range of features. This could include LiDAR sensors. The sensor scans distances and is currently used in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad 12 Pro models. These sensors will be the basis for enabling autonomous tech on the cars.