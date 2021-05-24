Apollo Tyres ups FY22 capex by Rs 200 crore as tyre demand soars

live bse live

Apollo Tyres has increased its FY22 capital expenditure (capex) to Rs 1800 crore from its earlier projected outlay of Rs 1600 crore following robust demand for tyres.

The increased FY22 spends comes on the back of a successful completion of a ‘heavy capex cycle’ which saw the country’s second largest tyre producer incur a capex of Rs 1,200 crore during FY21 and Rs 2800 crore in FY20.

Speaking to analysts Gaurav Kumar, chief financial officer, Apollo Tyres said, “The expected cash outflow for India operations is about Rs 1800 crore. This is higher than the Rs 1600 crore we had talked about earlier. The growth capex is all the same which is largely the completion of the Andhra Pradesh greenfield plant.”

The March 2021 quarter was the best-ever for Apollo in terms of sales. The Delhi-based company’s standalone revenues surged 49 percent to nearly Rs 3,629 crore during the same quarter driven by demand from vehicle makers, replacement and exports.

“In the current scenario we have upped the spend on maintenance of our plants and some of the digitisation initiatives and infrastructure to make sure we are able to take advantage when the strong demand comes back. The annual maintenance capex should be Rs 200-250 crore,” Kumar added.

Apollo is ramping up its Andhra Pradesh (AP) plant as per its second phase of expansion. The company expects to hit the planned capacity of 50,000 passenger car radials (PCR) per day and 3,000 truck bus radials (TBR) per day in its AP plant by March 2022. The company further informed that the utilisation level at its TBR capacity stood at 90 percent in Q4FY21.

Apollo’s Truck and bus bias tyres capacity stood at 450 MT (metric tonne) per day while its TBR capacity stood at 800 MT per day. Its PCR capacity stands at 300 MT per day. Its total capacity after full ramp up at Andhra Pradesh greenfield plant would be at around 2,000 MT per day.

“Notwithstanding the immediate impact of Covid-19 resurgence, demand outlook is healthy across segments on a medium-term basis. In particular, expected cyclical recovery in the domestic commercial vehicle market stands Apollo Tyres in good stead on account of its market leadership in the segment with truck and bus category constituting about 60 percent of its India sales,” ICICI Securities said in its report.