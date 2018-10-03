Apollo Tyres to seek independent counsel on MD Neeraj Kanwar's pay

After private and institutional investors objected to the reappointment of Neeraj Kanwar as Managing Director, Apollo Tyres said it will discuss Kanwar's pay package with shareholders and an independent counsel.

At its annual general meeting (AGM) in August, more than half of the company's institutional investors had voted against reappointing Kanwar. Nearly 49 percent of the non-institutional investors rejected it as well.

"The board has full confidence in Neeraj Kanwar to continue Apollo's sustainable development and expansion. The board will now seek shareholder guidance and independent counsel, on a compensation level commensurate with the position," said Apollo Tyres in a statement.

The company will once again nominate Kanwar for reappointment, to be effective from May 2019, once the process is complete. Apollo Tyres usually holds its AGM in August, which is why the board sought shareholders' approval at this year's AGM itself.

Apollo's board had approved a 42 percent jump in Kanwar's remuneration last year 'considering the key initiatives taken by him in enhancing the competitiveness of the company’s operations', according to its annual report for FY18.

"Apollo Tyres has reiterated its unanimous approval on Neeraj Kanwar's leadership. Neeraj Kanwar has spearheaded Apollo Tyres' growth in India, taken the brand onto the world stage, and grown its market capitalisation approximately 700 percent since his appointment as the company's managing director," the company said.

From Rs 30.03 crore in 2016-17, Kanwar's pay package surged to Rs 42.75 crore in 2017-18. Interestingly, this stellar hike came right after Apollo Tyres reported its worst net profit in five years.

The company's consolidated net profit for FY18 dipped 34 percent on year to Rs 724 crore. For FY17, the tyre maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,099 crore.