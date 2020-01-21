App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra’s tweet helps Tech Mahindra CEO reconnect with old classmate

The video was made by Lee Loechler in which he reanimated the Walt Disney classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to propose to his girlfriend.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Anand Mahindra’s recent tweet unknowingly helped the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani, to reunite with an old friend. The Indian billionaire businessman had shared a video of an American proposal, which featured the MD’s classmate.

The video was made by Lee Loechler in which he reanimated the Walt Disney classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to propose to his girlfriend. That girlfriend’s father turned out to be JE David, who was a colleague of Gurnani at NIT Rourkela.


First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Auto #CP Gurnani #Tech Mahindra #Technology #trends

