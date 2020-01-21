Anand Mahindra’s tweet helps Tech Mahindra CEO reconnect with old classmate

The video was made by Lee Loechler in which he reanimated the Walt Disney classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to propose to his girlfriend.
Anand Mahindra’s recent tweet unknowingly helped the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani, to reunite with an old friend. The Indian billionaire businessman had shared a video of an American proposal, which featured the MD’s classmate.The video was made by Lee Loechler in which he reanimated the Walt Disney classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to propose to his girlfriend. That girlfriend’s father turned out to be JE David, who was a colleague of Gurnani at NIT Rourkela.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
He set the bar high indeed! And while Lee's unique proposal made Sthuthi ecstatic & the world excited, I was personally delighted for another reason - it helped me reconnect with an old classmate & dear friend from @nitrourkela - JE David, her dadCongrats dear #SthuthiLee
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:57 pm