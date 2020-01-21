Anand Mahindra’s tweet helps Tech Mahindra CEO reconnect with old classmate

Anand Mahindra’s recent tweet unknowingly helped the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani, to reunite with an old friend. The Indian billionaire businessman had shared a video of an American proposal, which featured the MD’s classmate.



He set the bar high indeed! And while Lee's unique proposal made Sthuthi ecstatic & the world excited, I was personally delighted for another reason - it helped me reconnect with an old classmate & dear friend from @nitrourkela - JE David, her dad Congrats dear #SthuthiLee

The video was made by Lee Loechler in which he reanimated the Walt Disney classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to propose to his girlfriend. That girlfriend’s father turned out to be JE David, who was a colleague of Gurnani at NIT Rourkela.