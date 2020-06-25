Ampere Vehicles discontinues sale of Magnus 60 electric scooter

The Magnus 60 was an electric scooter powered by a lead-acid batter. It could do speeds of just 25 km/hour as against its claimed range of about 40-45 km. The company said the Magnus 60 would take 8-10 hours to fully charge
It hasn’t been long since Ampere Vehicles launched the Magnus Pro e-scooter, a better equipped model than the Magnus 60. The company has now decided to give the older scooter the axe.
The Magnus 60 was an electric scooter powered by a lead-acid batter. It could do speeds of just 25 km/hour as against its claimed range of about 40-45 km. The company said the Magnus 60 would take 8-10 hours to fully charge.
In comparison, the Magnus Pro is a modern take on the electric scooters. It features a lithium-ion battery capable of powering the bike for about 75-80 km before the battery runs out. Ampere also claims that a full charged can be attained in about 5-6 hours and that the Pro can reach a top speed of 55 km/h.
The new Magnus Pro also gets more modern features such as LED lights, mobile charging point, digital LCD cluster as well as DRLS.