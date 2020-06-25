Ampere Vehicles discontinues sale of Magnus 60 electric scooter

It hasn’t been long since Ampere Vehicles launched the Magnus Pro e-scooter, a better equipped model than the Magnus 60. The company has now decided to give the older scooter the axe.

The Magnus 60 was an electric scooter powered by a lead-acid batter. It could do speeds of just 25 km/hour as against its claimed range of about 40-45 km. The company said the Magnus 60 would take 8-10 hours to fully charge.

In comparison, the Magnus Pro is a modern take on the electric scooters. It features a lithium-ion battery capable of powering the bike for about 75-80 km before the battery runs out. Ampere also claims that a full charged can be attained in about 5-6 hours and that the Pro can reach a top speed of 55 km/h.

The new Magnus Pro also gets more modern features such as LED lights, mobile charging point, digital LCD cluster as well as DRLS.

Priced at Rs 44.699, the Magnus 60 was quite a bit cheaper than the Magnus Pro. With the 60 now being discontinued, Ampere has five e-scooters in its lineup – the Magnus Pro, Reo, Reo Elite, Zeal and the V48.