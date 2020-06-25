App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ampere Vehicles discontinues sale of Magnus 60 electric scooter

The Magnus 60 was an electric scooter powered by a lead-acid batter. It could do speeds of just 25 km/hour as against its claimed range of about 40-45 km. The company said the Magnus 60 would take 8-10 hours to fully charge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It hasn’t been long since Ampere Vehicles launched the Magnus Pro e-scooter, a better equipped model than the Magnus 60. The company has now decided to give the older scooter the axe.

The Magnus 60 was an electric scooter powered by a lead-acid batter. It could do speeds of just 25 km/hour as against its claimed range of about 40-45 km. The company said the Magnus 60 would take 8-10 hours to fully charge.

In comparison, the Magnus Pro is a modern take on the electric scooters. It features a lithium-ion battery capable of powering the bike for about 75-80 km before the battery runs out. Ampere also claims that a full charged can be attained in about 5-6 hours and that the Pro can reach a top speed of 55 km/h.

Close

The new Magnus Pro also gets more modern features such as LED lights, mobile charging point, digital LCD cluster as well as DRLS.

related news

Priced at Rs 44.699, the Magnus 60 was quite a bit cheaper than the Magnus Pro. With the 60 now being discontinued, Ampere has five e-scooters in its lineup – the Magnus Pro, Reo, Reo Elite, Zeal and the V48.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Ampere Vehicles #Auto #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: India gets its first self-service fuel station in Pune

Coronavirus impact: India gets its first self-service fuel station in Pune

Thermo Fisher Scientific ramping up COVID-19 test kits capacity, reopens Indian factories

Thermo Fisher Scientific ramping up COVID-19 test kits capacity, reopens Indian factories

Coronavirus impact | IIT-Bombay to go online next semester, others likely to follow suit

Coronavirus impact | IIT-Bombay to go online next semester, others likely to follow suit

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.