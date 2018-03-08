Amid Donald Trump’s tax threats on Indian bikes, Royal Enfield prepares for Himalayan's launch in US

Even as Donald Trump’s rhetoric to slap ‘reciprocal tax’ on bike imports to US reaches a new high, Royal Enfield is busy setting the stage for adding yet another bike to its US line-up.

The Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield will launch the Himalayan, a middleweight, adventure (off-road) motorcycle, in the US next month. This will be Enfield’s fourth model launch in that country after Continental GT, Classic 500 and Bullet 500.

The launch coincides with US President Donald Trump’s series of criticism against India’s policy to slap 50 percent customs duty on fully imported bikes. This is even as the US charges ‘zero’ tax on bikes imported and sold in that country, as per Trump. The actual tax on imported motorcycles in the US ranges between 3-3.4 percent.

Late last week, Trump warned of a ‘reciprocal tax’ that will charge products to the same extent as US-made products get taxed in markets outside the US. Trump’s tweet mentioning ‘50% tax’ defined Indian government customs charges on imported bikes.

At around $4,499 or Rs 2.92 lakh the Himalayan sold in the US is 75 percent costlier than its counterpart in India. The Himalayan will also be the cheapest Royal Enfield to go on sale in the US. The Bullet is priced at $4999 while the Classic 500 range starts at $5499. The café racer-inspired model Continental GT is the costliest from the Royal Enfield stable priced at $5999.

Royal Enfield’s line-up remains largely unchallenged in the US as Harley-Davidson, the world’s most recognised cruiser bike company, has products mostly in the 800cc category and above where their starting price is $8699. Only the Harley-Davidson Street 500 (priced at $6899) comes closest to a similar spec Royal Enfield but is priced way above than its Indian counterpart.

Royal Enfield is keen to exploit this space in the US market catering to needs of customers who want to use them for everyday commutes rather than leisurely weekend rides of Harley Davidson range.

Unveiled late last year, Royal Enfield’s twin new offerings Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 will be its first major upgrade, targeted at matured markets such as the US and Europe. These two models that have been developed at a UK Technological Center, will be manufactured in Chennai like the rest of the range.

Royal Enfield North America controls 75 dealers based in the US, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Royal Enfield has been building its dealerships in the US from scratch since the past three years. In US the brand has about 50 exclusive dealerships alongside a ‘few hundred’ multi brand stores.