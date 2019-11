All you should know about TVS Creon electric scooter

Major automobile manufacturers around the world are entering eagerly entering the electric vehicles market with new or updated models of their existing products.

Among them is Indian automobile manufacturer TVS, which showcased its fully electric scooter concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, called the Creon.

The Creon has a futuristic look but bears a striking resemblance to its internal combustion (IC) engine cousin, the NTorq 125. It is built on an aluminium twin-spar beam frame which differs from a conventional underbone chassis. This allows the batteries to be adjusted between the two beams, balancing the weight distribution.

TVS has not revealed much information on the scooter's specifications or technical abilities. However, it is expected that it will get a 16PS making electric motor which pushes the Creon from 0-60kmph in 5.1 seconds. It is speculated to get a range of 80km, which gives it a considerable disadvantage over other long hauliers.

Judging from the images seen in, the Creon gets a full-colour TFT instrument cluster. The company is yet to reveal what features the e-scooter will have, though its recent investment in Bengaluru-based electric startup Ultraviolette Automotive has hinted that it is might make the e-scooter technologically advanced.