All you should know about Tata Tiago Wizz edition

Tata Motors recently launched a special edition of its Tiago for the ongoing festive season, called the Tiago Wizz. The car gets updated cosmetics and an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.4 lakh.

Tata reintroduced the Wizz edition with the Tiago, after it was first launched in 2017. This time, Tata opted for a Titanium Grey paint scheme with a black roof and orange inserts. It also gets orange accents on the grille and ORVMs, as well as new “Hyperstyle” wheel covers. The Wizz badge on its boot lid differentiates it from the standard Tiago.

The interiors are decked with orange accents on the air vents and fabric upholstery. It also gets the company’s ConnectNext infotainment system which supports AM/FM, AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. Tata has also equipped the hatchback with steering-mounted audio controls, as well as driver and co-driver airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and carries forward its 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine. It makes 85 PS of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.