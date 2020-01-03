App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Suzuki Saluto 125

Suzuki has decked the Saluto generously with a chrome finish on the apron, side panels, levers, and mirrors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125

Soon after launching the BSVI Access 125 in India, Japanese automobile manufacturer Suzuki unveiled the Saluto 125. The Access-based scooter was unveiled at the 2020 Taipei Motor Show and gets modern features.

The Saluto 125 shares its engine with the Access 125 and makes identical torque figures at 10 Nm though it makes 9.2 PS of maximum power, which is 0.5 PS more than the 8.7 PS of the Access 125. The Saluto also gets a 12-inch alloy in the front while the Access gets 10-inch units on both ends. A single disc brake is equipped on both wheels of the Saluto.

Suzuki has decked the Saluto generously with a chrome finish on the apron, side panels, levers, and mirrors. It also gets a complete LED light setup with an integrated taillight/rear indicator unit. In terms of modern features, the scooter gets keyless ignition, semi-digital instrumentation, hazard lights, and a DC charging socket.

The company is expected to introduce the Saluto 125 at the upcoming Auto Expo, though it is yet to officially announce a date of launch in India. Suzuki is currently working on updating its existing range to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Auto #Saluto 125 #Suzuki #Technology #trends

