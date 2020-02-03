All you should know about Renault Zoe

French carmaker Renault is expected to showcase a host of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars as well as electric vehicles (EVs) at the upcoming Auto Expo. The company recently teased the Zoe EV hatchback, indicating its launch is around the corner.

The Zoe is a fully electric hatchback that gets a complete set of LED lights including headlights, taillights and turn indicators. It should also be offered with 15-inch to 17-inch alloy wheels, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Renault has equipped the Zoe with a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED ambient lighting, wireless charger, rear USB sockets, an electronic gear selector/drive mode selector, and an electronic parking brake.

The Zoe is equipped with a 52kWh battery pack which churns out 134PS of maximum power and 245Nm of continuous torque. This gives the electric hatchback a 0-100kmph time of 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 140kmph. The battery pack can also be fast-charged up to 80 percent in 1 hour 10 minutes, while it offers a range of 385km on a full charge.

Renault is yet to officially announce a launch date for the EV, though it is expected to be launched by the end of this year. It will be pitted against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV300 Electric, the Mahindra eKUV100, among others.