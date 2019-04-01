All you should know about Mercedes AMG C43 Coupe

Mercedes launched its AMG C43 Coupe in India, after a year of selling it in the international markets. Based on the luxurious C-Class, the C43 has been upgraded by AMG to give it more performance and sportier aesthetics.

Carrying a two-door Coupe stance, the AMG C43 Coupe is powered by a 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which pumps out a massive 383BHP of maximum power and 520Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. It is decked in signature AMG-specific styling, including black ORVM housing, sporty air intakes and four exhaust pipes. It also gets silver “AMG” embossed brake callipers as standard.

Mercedes has stated that the car can hit 100 kmph from standstill in 4.7 seconds and has its speed electronically limited to 250 kmph. It also gets AMG ride control suspension setup, which adjusts suspension damping automatically as per the driving modes. The driving modes include Classic, Sport and SuperSport, which change power deliveries and supporting electronics accordingly.

The car is decked in leather seats, while the AMG performance steering wheel has touch control buttons and a HeadsUp Display (HUD). It has a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster as well. It has been launched for Rs. 75 lakhs (ex-showroom).