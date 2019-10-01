All you should know about Maruti Suzuki's Smart Hybrid technology

In lieu of upcoming BSVI emission norms, as well as global climate crises, India’s largest manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has come up with its own Smart Hybrid technology. While it is not the first in class, it offers to reduce the vehicle’s carbon footprint and improve fuel efficiency.

The carmaker has currently equipped the Ertiga, Ciaz, S-Cross, Baleno and the XL6 with the Smart Hybrid system. It utilises a lead battery to store energy, as well as a lithium-ion battery for longevity. Both the batteries are mated to an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which harnesses the energy spent during deceleration or under braking. This energy is then used to assist the car’s acceleration.

The ISG also controls an Idle Start/Stop feature which takes the place of a conventional alternator. It turns off the engine automatically when it is idling and restarts it when the driver presses the clutch. This helps in reducing the amount of fuel used during idling.

During deceleration, the ISG converts kinetic energy into electrical energy which charges both the batteries. This conversion is further increased when brakes are applied. Hence, the ISG can harness almost the entire kinetic energy which would otherwise be wasted.

Along with charging the batteries, the ISG also drives a motor which assists the car’s engine during acceleration. This helps to improve fuel efficiency as it decreases the amount of fuel consumed during acceleration.