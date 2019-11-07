App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about KTM 250 Adventure

The motorcycle borrows its aesthetic design from the 390 Adventure motorcycle, with the difference of its headlight unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Though KTM did not unveil the 250 Adventure at the ongoing EICMA 2019, the Austrian bikemaker is gearing up to launch its smallest adventure tourer motorcycle in the international markets. It is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year, with a launch expected by the first half of 2020.

The motorcycle borrows its aesthetic design from the 390 Adventure motorcycle, with the difference of its headlight unit. The 250 Adventure gets a conventional single bulb unit with LED DRLs, along with a 14.5-litre fuel tank from the 390 Adventure.

It also gets the TFT colour instrument cluster from its bigger siblings but misses out on traction control. However, KTM has equipped the motorcycle with a switchable ABS unit including an off-road mode. It is powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder DOHC engine which makes 29.91 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The motorcycle also borrows its 19 and 17-inch alloys from the bigger motorcycle, but the motorcycle gets cheaper MRF Mogrip Meteor-FM2 dual-purpose tyres. It also gets a 320 mm disc and a four-piston radial caliper in the front and a 230 mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the back.

KTM should debut the motorcycle in India by the end of this year and maybe launch by January 2020. It could have a price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #250 Adventure #Auto #KTM #Technology #trends

