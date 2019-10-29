All you should know about Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati recently unveiled its maddest naked motorcycle yet, the Streetfighter V4. Equipped with the same engine which powers the Panigale V4, the Italian superbike manufacturer unveiled the new motorcycle at the 2020 Ducati World Premiere.

As mentioned earlier, the Streetfighter V4 gets the Panigale V4’s 1103cc liquid-cooled V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine which makes 211 PS of maximum power and 124 Nm of peak torque. This makes it one of the most powerful production naked motorcycles in the world. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

As the motorcycle sports minimal body panels, both the engine and the exhaust system are prominently visible. The motorcycle also gets tank extensions and a small panel behind the oil-cooler but misses out on a belly pan.

Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with low-set twin LED projector headlights, with an LED DRL strip above them. It also gets a pair of winglets on each side, which has been designed by the company’s racing division, the Ducati Corse. These are claimed to produce a downforce of 28 kg at speeds of up to 270 km/h.

The rear end also bears a striking resemblance to the Panigale V4. It gets two vents cut out below the pillion seat, as well as an underbelly exhaust outlet. This gives the tail section a sleek profile while the rear 17-inch alloy gets a beefy 200-section tire.