All you should know about Ducati Panigale V2

At the recently concluded Ducati World Premiere, the company showcased many of its new and upcoming products. Among those was the new Panigale V2, which is a spiritual successor to the Panigale 959.

The motorcycle bears a striking resemblance to its bigger siblings, the Panigale V4 series. It gets the signature split headlight and the LED taillight from the bigger boys. However, it gets a different fuel tank, fairing and exhaust end can.

Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with a 4.3-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster. This is used to control the motorcycle’s electronic rider aids which include a brand-new 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), wheelie control, bi-directional quick-shifter and engine brake control.

The company has also paid attention to creature comforts. It has revised the motorcycle’s ergonomics, as well as given it a brand-new seat. This offers better longitudinal movement due to a 5mm thick foam padding. The Panigale V2 is also the only motorcycle in the Panigale lineup to get a pillion seat as standard.

Mechanically, it adapts the 959 Panigale’s 955cc twin-cylinder Superquadro engine, with Euro 5 and BSVI emission compliance. It makes 155 PS of maximum power and 104 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.