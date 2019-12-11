All you should know about BMW'S electric motorcycle

Though BMW has not announced its official plans of entering the electric vehicle segment yet, its fully electric concept motorcycle was recently spotted under testing. Dubbed the E-Power Roadster, it is heavily based on the company’s S 1000 R motorcycle and is expected to be showcased in the coming months.

The motorcycle borrows its asymmetrical headlight, front suspension, braking components and wheels from the S 1000 R. Its trellis frame has been customized, along with a single-sided swingarm and a shaft final drive. It borrows its battery pack from a 2-series plug-in hybrid, along with the motor from the BMW 7 Series extended wheelbase version.

This motor makes 135 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. However, it is mated to a single-speed reduction gearbox which can generate a maximum torque of 1,500 Nm to the wheel. This gives the motorcycle a 0-96 km/h time of 2.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 160 km/h.

The motorcycle also supports a DC fast charger which fully charges the battery in an hour. However, this increases the battery temperature to 40+ degree Celsius, which could cause problems. Its production version is expected to be relieved of this problem, along with offering a range of 200-300 km.