Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Aston Martin Valkyrie

The car has been made entirely in carbon-fibre, without using a single steel component.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
British hypercar maker Aston Martin has revealed the specifications of its latest model, the Valkyrie. While it is one of the most modern cars in the Aston Martin lineup, it is also the closest to owning a Formula One car that money can buy.

Developed with Red Bull Racing and Cosworth, two of the most reputed racing divisions in Formula One, the Valkyrie is a naturally aspirated monster, making a total of 1160 BHP, combined with its electrical hybrid engine. The 6.5-litre V12 has a redline of 11000 rpm and can spit a peak torque of more than 740 Nm.

Another of its unique differentiators is its build quality. The car has been made entirely in carbon-fibre, without using a single steel component. This helps the car achieve a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Its aerodynamic exterior and an open underfloor are designed to maximise downforce while harnessing the atmosphere around the Valkyrie.

The Valkyrie aims to dethrone the Mclaren P1 as the closest street-production car to a race-spec Formula One car. It leaves no stone unturned and even features an F1-esque steering wheel to complete the effect.

Aston Martin claims that the Valkyrie is its first true hypercar and will be limiting the production to 150 units only. The car is expected to make its appearance at the Geneva Motor Show.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:26 am

tags #Aston Martin #Auto #Technology #trends #Valkyrie

