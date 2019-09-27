App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about 2020 Audi RS Q3

Technically, the Q3 will be available as two models, as it can be purchased in either an SUV or a Sportback form.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Continuing with its pattern of “RS-ing” its lineup, Audi has introduced the RS Q3 SUV. Slated for a launch in 2020, the RS Q3 is the third and fourth out of six new RS models that the German automobile manufacturer is planning to launch.

Technically, the Q3 will be available as two models, as it can be purchased in either an SUV or a Sportback form. It will be equipped with a 2.5-litre 5-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which makes 400 PS of maximum power and 480 Nm of peak torque. It is mated Audi’s signature S-Tronic 7-speed gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. This propels the car from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 280 km/h.

Audi is also offering the SUV with an optional RS exhaust system, which makes the car sound like it means business. It is equipped with the RS sport suspension which lowers it by 10 mm over its standard model. This can also be upgraded to Sport Suspension Plus, which comes with dynamic chassis control.

Close

The front of the SUV gets a honeycomb mesh grille which is flanked by Audi’s Matrix LED headlamps. A pair of prominent air dams are housed below them. The RS Q3 stands on massive 20-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 21-inch alloys. The rear sees a pair of LED tail lamps and dual exhausts. Audi is also offering an option to upgrade the taillamps to Matrix HD LED units, as well as optional red brake callipers.

related news

The company is expected to price the RS Q3 around the Rs 49.3 lakh mark (ex-showroom), while the RS Q3 Sportback could get a price tag of Rs 50.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has not revealed any plans to launch the latest RS in India, yet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Audi RS Q3 #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.