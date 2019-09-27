All you should know about 2020 Audi RS Q3

Continuing with its pattern of “RS-ing” its lineup, Audi has introduced the RS Q3 SUV. Slated for a launch in 2020, the RS Q3 is the third and fourth out of six new RS models that the German automobile manufacturer is planning to launch.

Technically, the Q3 will be available as two models, as it can be purchased in either an SUV or a Sportback form. It will be equipped with a 2.5-litre 5-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which makes 400 PS of maximum power and 480 Nm of peak torque. It is mated Audi’s signature S-Tronic 7-speed gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. This propels the car from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 280 km/h.

Audi is also offering the SUV with an optional RS exhaust system, which makes the car sound like it means business. It is equipped with the RS sport suspension which lowers it by 10 mm over its standard model. This can also be upgraded to Sport Suspension Plus, which comes with dynamic chassis control.

The front of the SUV gets a honeycomb mesh grille which is flanked by Audi’s Matrix LED headlamps. A pair of prominent air dams are housed below them. The RS Q3 stands on massive 20-inch alloy wheels, which can be upgraded to 21-inch alloys. The rear sees a pair of LED tail lamps and dual exhausts. Audi is also offering an option to upgrade the taillamps to Matrix HD LED units, as well as optional red brake callipers.