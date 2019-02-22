All you need to know about Renault KWID 2019

French carmaker Renault has geared up for the launch of the updated compact hatchback, the KWID. While the car maintains its previous 0.8-litre and 1-litre engine options, Renault has updated the car with many necessary and luxurious features, which include:

1. Better Safety

The 2019 Renault KWID features front disc brakes, which are now reinforced with ABS and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). This ensures that the car stays planted on the ground and does not lose control quickly. The new Driver Airbag and Seat Belt Reminder also improve the safety, as it locks the belt upon sudden impact. Renault has also standardised the rear parking camera across all trims

2. Easier drive

It features a Traffic Assist Mode for its automatic variant. This mode helps the car inch forward in bumper-to-bumper traffic and keeps it steady on slopes. Its high ground clearance of 180mm also helps it cover most Indian roads without hassle. A speed alert also has been introduced as standard across all trims.

3. Improved amenities

It enhances driver experience with an all-new Medianav infotainment system, as well as a first-in-class Reverse Parking Camera. It also has a fully digital instrument cluster with chrome contours, along with rear 12V power sockets.

The KWID will be ranged between Rs. 2.6 lakhs to Rs. 4.63 lakhs (ex-showroom). Bookings for the updated KWID have already begun in Renault dealerships pan-India.