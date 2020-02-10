App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki launches Ignis facelift: See what's changed

The Ignis gets minor aesthetic changes such as new front and rear bumpers with silver inserts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The company should also launch the facelifted Ignis at the Auto Expo. It should get a cosmetic overhaul, which includes a new chrome clad grille. It is also expected to receive a new Smartplay infotainment system, though it should carry forward its K12B, 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The company should also launch the facelifted Ignis at the Auto Expo. It should get a cosmetic overhaul, which includes a new chrome clad grille. It is also expected to receive a new Smartplay infotainment system, though it should carry forward its K12B, 1.2-litre petrol engine with BSVI-compliance. (Image: Moneycontrol)
 
 
India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled a facelifted version of the Ignis at the ongoing Auto Expo. The hatchback received its first update after its launch in 2017, and gets minor updates along with a BSVI-compliant powertrain.

The Ignis gets minor aesthetic changes such as new front and rear bumpers with silver inserts. It also gets a redesigned grille that resembles the S-Presso, but otherwise, the hatchback remains unchanged.

It also gets five new colour options, including New Turquoise, Lucent Orange, Stargaze Blue Dual Tone Silver/Black, and Lucent Orange Dual Tone Black.

The Ignis' interior is largely unchanged and continues with its steering-mounted audio controls, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, and climate control. However, it gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki has updated the hatchback’s 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine to BSVI-compliance. It makes 83PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, and is offered with an option between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The company is expected to launch the Ignis facelift in the coming weeks and should give it a price tag Rs 25,000 higher than its previous generation. It should get a base price of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the  Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, among others.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo #Ignis Facelift #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.