Maruti Suzuki launches Ignis facelift: See what's changed

India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled a facelifted version of the Ignis at the ongoing Auto Expo. The hatchback received its first update after its launch in 2017, and gets minor updates along with a BSVI-compliant powertrain.

The Ignis gets minor aesthetic changes such as new front and rear bumpers with silver inserts. It also gets a redesigned grille that resembles the S-Presso, but otherwise, the hatchback remains unchanged.

It also gets five new colour options, including New Turquoise, Lucent Orange, Stargaze Blue Dual Tone Silver/Black, and Lucent Orange Dual Tone Black.

The Ignis' interior is largely unchanged and continues with its steering-mounted audio controls, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, and climate control. However, it gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki has updated the hatchback’s 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine to BSVI-compliance. It makes 83PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque, and is offered with an option between a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

The company is expected to launch the Ignis facelift in the coming weeks and should give it a price tag Rs 25,000 higher than its previous generation. It should get a base price of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Ford Figo, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, among others.