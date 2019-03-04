All you need to know about CF Moto 650MT adventure tourer

After a while of testing and trials in India, Chinese manufacturer CF Moto is gearing up to launch its adventure tourer, the 650MT. While it is yet to hit the Indian streets, the specifications and details are already out in public.

It gets a 649.3CC inline twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 71PS of maximum power and 62Nm of peak torque; it is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is mounted on a tubular steel diamond frame. It has Upside Down forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike stops using a 300mm twin-disc setup in the front, along with a 240mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The 650MT has a set of LED DRLs and projector headlamps and could get an engine guard and hand guards as standard equipment. The bike is also expected to get a tall, non-adjustable windscreen.

The bike is supported by beefy 120 section front and 160 section rubbers, mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is expected to carry Metzeler tyres as standard. It has a fuel capacity of 18-litres while carrying a kerb weight of 213 kg. It has a seat height of 840mm, making it easier for shorter riders to operate and control the motorcycle.

The motorcycle will be launched in the last quarter of this year and is expected to carry a price tag around the Rs. 6 lakh mark (ex-showroom).