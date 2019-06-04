All you need to know about BMW X7

German luxury car manufacturer BMW is gearing up for the launch of its premium SUV in India, the X7. Though there is no official news of the car’s arrival, it has been spotted multiple times in the country, hinting at an upcoming launch soon.

The X7 gets BMW’s signature kidney grille, with an all-LED headlamp setup. It is also chiselled to appear more aggressive, while the side profile of the car indicates that it will have three rows of seats. Though the X7 shares its platform with the smaller X5, it is over five metres long and weighs 2300 kilos.

It comes with two 12.3-inch LC screens on the inside for the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment screen. This screen can be controlled using gestures. The cabin has two firewalls with sound absorbing materials filling the gaps.

The previous generation X7 was powered by a 3-litre inline six-cylinder, petrol engine which made around 350PS of maximum power. However, it also gets a 3-litre inline six-cylinder, diesel engine which makes 265PS of maximum power and 620Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Although there is no official news of the car’s launch in India, it can be expected that it will arrive later this year. It is expected to carry a base price of Rs. 1.25 crores (Ex-showroom).