All you need to know about Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

A year after British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin launched the Vantage coupe, it has confirmed that a convertible variant of the supercar is on its way. Speaking at a media event, Aston Martin’s representatives have stated that a drop-top Vantage might hit the markets by the end of 2019.

Though the Vantage is unlikely to get Aston Martin’s V12 engine, it will be powered by the AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is shared by the Vantage Coupe. The V8 engine can also be found under the hoods of many Mercedes-AMG cars including their flagship sports car, the AMG GT R. This engine pumps out 503PS of maximum power and 685Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The car can reach a speed of 100 kmph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds while maxing out at 313 kmph approximately.

The interior of the Roadster remains identical to the Coupe, including the sport-orientated gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel. The gear selection buttons are placed on the centre console along with an eight-inch LCD infotainment system. The car is fitted with Aston Martin’s signature Audio system and has integrated satellite navigation as well. It also gets an optional Sports Plus seat package, which emphasises more on dedicated performance driving.

Though there are no more official revelations from the company, it is safe to assume that the Vantage Roadster will be priced above the Rs. 2 crore mark.