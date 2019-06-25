All you need to know about 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

American automobile manufacturer Jeep is gearing up for the launch of its latest generation of the Wrangler. While there has been no official launch date of the car, it has been spotted multiple times while testing in India.

The fourth generation of the JL-Series Wrangler Rubicon features its iconic 7-slat grille and classic round headlamps, which have been carried forward since the Jeep CJ5. It also gets DRLs on its flared wheel arches in the front, along with a high mounted bumper. This gives the Wrangler Rubicon a considerable approach angle.

The rear sports a spare tire which is mounted on the tailgate. The Wrangler Rubicon now gets new LED tail lamps as well. It has wide tires and fat alloys, which further accents its persona as an offroader.

Though the interiors have not yet been revealed, it can be expected that it will retain most of the features from its international counterpart. Overseas, the SUV gets a new dashboard and a three-spoke steering wheel.

It gets a modern instrument console, with a prominent MID in the centre. It is equipped with Jeep’s 8.4-inch U-Connect touchscreen infotainment system, with phone app connectivity. The SUV also sports chunky control knobs for the infotainment and climate control.